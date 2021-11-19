Comparing Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) & Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI)

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) and Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Mannatech alerts:

23.4% of Mannatech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Grove shares are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of Mannatech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mannatech and Grove, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mannatech and Grove’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech $151.41 million 0.50 $6.26 million $3.81 10.32 Grove $24.09 million 2.88 $2.98 million N/A N/A

Mannatech has higher revenue and earnings than Grove.

Profitability

This table compares Mannatech and Grove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech 5.00% 31.54% 12.38% Grove N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mannatech beats Grove on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Inc. develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L. Caster in November 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, TX.

About Grove

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. Grove, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.