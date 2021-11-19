Comparing Atlantic American (AAME) and The Competition

Atlantic American (NASDAQ: AAME) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Atlantic American to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Atlantic American alerts:

6.4% of Atlantic American shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 80.1% of Atlantic American shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Atlantic American and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic American $195.35 million $12.17 million 6.82 Atlantic American Competitors $20.55 billion $984.37 million 4.29

Atlantic American’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic American. Atlantic American is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Atlantic American and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic American 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlantic American Competitors 577 1988 2234 84 2.37

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 15.25%. Given Atlantic American’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantic American has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Atlantic American has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic American’s rivals have a beta of 0.85, meaning that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Atlantic American pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Atlantic American pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 11.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantic American has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic American and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic American 6.42% 0.72% 0.25% Atlantic American Competitors 3.57% 4.03% 0.61%

Summary

Atlantic American rivals beat Atlantic American on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market. The Bankers Fidelity segment operates in the life and health insurance market. The Corporate and Other segment is from external sources. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.