Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €143.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been given a €143.00 ($168.24) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €151.13 ($177.79).

Shares of ML opened at €139.90 ($164.59) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €134.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €133.64. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

