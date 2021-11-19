Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,535 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,607,000 after buying an additional 679,051 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth $4,293,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 188,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,110,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 171,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth $1,725,000. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $233,566.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 69,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $847,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 250,806 shares of company stock worth $3,194,986 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

ACEL opened at $12.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

