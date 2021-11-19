Comerica Bank Purchases 208 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Manhattan Associates worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 109.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 59.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,220,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.86.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

MANH opened at $168.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.50. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.09 and a beta of 1.96. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

