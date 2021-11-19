Comerica Bank Purchases 117,240 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 1,120.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,240 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Targa Resources worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 1,895.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 69.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,776 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 188.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 114.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,487,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,016 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $54.56 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 2.92.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.