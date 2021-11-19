Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.12.

BRX stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.13%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,450 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.