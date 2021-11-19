Comerica Bank Has $5.35 Million Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AGCO were worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 1,244.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $120.64 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $88.03 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.15 and a 200-day moving average of $131.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

In related news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

