Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,199 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 35,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 838,693 shares worth $58,576,397. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $146.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.01. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $148.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

