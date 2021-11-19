Comerica Bank Buys 2,260 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Watsco worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. Loop Capital began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

Shares of WSO opened at $299.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.