Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

CMCO has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCO traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.59. The stock had a trading volume of 111,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $57.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 123.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 194,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the first quarter worth $1,418,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

