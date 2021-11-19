CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 24.55%.

CLGN opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of CollPlant Biotechnologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

