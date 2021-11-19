Colliers Securities Weighs in on SWK Holdings Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWKH)

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for SWK in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for SWK’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). SWK had a net margin of 49.53% and a return on equity of 14.77%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWKH. Zacks Investment Research raised SWK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SWK from a “d” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ SWKH opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. SWK has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $237.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SWK by 32.6% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 996,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 245,267 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in SWK by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 401,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 156,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SWK by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 32,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SWK by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 16,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in SWK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

