Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:CFX traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.98. The stock had a trading volume of 618,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,140. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.18. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $34.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colfax will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

CFX has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Colfax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.00.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $2,020,604.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $2,779,209.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,823 shares of company stock worth $10,848,261 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Colfax stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Colfax were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

