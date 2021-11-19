Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $71,732.70

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded down 76.2% against the U.S. dollar. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a market capitalization of $71,732.70 and $8.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00047304 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00220495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00088894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Coin Profile

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is www.coinsuper.com/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

Buying and Selling Coinsuper Ecosystem Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsuper Ecosystem Network directly using US dollars.

