CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Short Interest Up 41.7% in October

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the October 14th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ CWBR opened at $0.55 on Friday. CohBar has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that CohBar will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWBR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CohBar in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CohBar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

In other CohBar news, Director Misha Petkevich acquired 167,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $96,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWBR. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of CohBar by 3.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 302,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CohBar by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CohBar by 31.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CohBar by 173.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CohBar by 120.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the period. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

