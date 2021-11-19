Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $92.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions traded as high as $82.83 and last traded at $82.75, with a volume of 67055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.04.
CTSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.
In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTSH)
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.