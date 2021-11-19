Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $7.55 EPS

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($8.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($7.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CGTX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.71. 45,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,950. Cognition Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $13.80.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Peggy Wallace bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CGTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.