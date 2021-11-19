Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Position Lessened by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,198 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 22,524 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.50 and a beta of 1.73. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

