Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,185 ($41.61) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,725 ($35.60) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,890 ($37.76).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,513 ($32.83) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,510.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,580.28. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,125 ($27.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. The company has a market cap of £9.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.50.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,656 ($34.70), for a total transaction of £265,600 ($347,008.10). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 478 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,216 and have sold 34,425 shares valued at $90,658,275.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.