CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Brian F. Rich Sells 3,500 Shares

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $60.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $65.79.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.
About CMS Energy
CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.
Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.