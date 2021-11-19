CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Brian F. Rich Sells 3,500 Shares

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $60.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

