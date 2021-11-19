CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) to Issue GBX 3.50 Dividend

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CMCX stock opened at GBX 240.50 ($3.14) on Friday. CMC Markets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 226.74 ($2.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 280.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 395.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of £700.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CMC Markets from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

In related news, insider David Fineberg purchased 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £306 ($399.79).

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

