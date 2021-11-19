Clovis Oncology’s (CLVS) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their sell rating on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CLVS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $3.49 on Monday. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $453.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $37.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 111.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.