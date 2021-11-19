Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.060-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $647 million-$648 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $631.81 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.010-$0.000 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.71.

NYSE:NET opened at $217.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.35 and a beta of 0.61. Cloudflare has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $6,850,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.31, for a total value of $4,086,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,520 shares of company stock valued at $101,865,699 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cloudflare stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

