Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Short Interest Update

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the October 14th total of 871,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cloopen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cloopen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RAAS opened at $4.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. Cloopen Group has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

