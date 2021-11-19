Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Update

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the October 14th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 553,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,468,968.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at $24,320,632.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.
About Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.
Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.