Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEAR Secure Inc. platform connects you to the cards in your wallet. The company provide security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act. CLEAR Secure Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on YOU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.02. Clear Secure has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Clear Secure will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $39,166,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $1,200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $1,520,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $6,988,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $467,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

