Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,033,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 828,454 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

CCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.48.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.