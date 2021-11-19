Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.900-$4.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.20 billion.Citrix Systems also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.040-$1.090 EPS.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $83.61 and a twelve month high of $145.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.01.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 58.96%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.50.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $635,215.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,965. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citrix Systems stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,126 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Citrix Systems worth $82,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

