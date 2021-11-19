Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Citizens Financial Services has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.05. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 29.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Services’s previous dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 33.58%.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Services (CZFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.