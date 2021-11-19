Citigroup Raises The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target to $65.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $53.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of -82.91 and a beta of 1.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

