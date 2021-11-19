Citigroup Lowers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $210.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.41.

Shares of DIS opened at $155.58 on Tuesday. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $140.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.93. The stock has a market cap of $282.71 billion, a PE ratio of 142.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after purchasing an additional 940,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,265,797,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

