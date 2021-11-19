Citigroup Boosts Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $115.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $105.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.22.

PLCE opened at $111.41 on Friday. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.31. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,377,000 after purchasing an additional 136,161 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 506,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 495,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 91,476 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

