Citigroup Boosts Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target to $53.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of RCUS opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.59. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $43.97.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 127,334 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

