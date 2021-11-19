Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 751,800 RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 751,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of RXR Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRA opened at $9.82 on Friday. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

