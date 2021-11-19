Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 4,217 Shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAQ opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

