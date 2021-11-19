Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 77.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.13. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.20%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

