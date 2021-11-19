Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.350-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $172 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.50 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist reduced their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.77.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna stock traded down $6.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.85. 50,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,563. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.