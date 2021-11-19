CIBC Trims LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Target Price to C$38.00

LifeWorks (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on LifeWorks from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on LifeWorks from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded LifeWorks from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LifeWorks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.60.

MSIXF stock opened at $21.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14. LifeWorks has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

LifeWorks, Inc engages in the provision of human resource consulting and technology services. Its solutions includes employee assistance program; health and wellness; benefits and pension outsourcing; absence management solutions; and health plan solutions. The company was founded by William Frank Morneau, Sr.

