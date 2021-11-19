CIBC Lowers CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to C$80.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCDBF. Scotiabank increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CCL Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.83.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at $53.23 on Monday. CCL Industries has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $59.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average is $55.79.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

