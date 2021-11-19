CIBC Lowers CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to C$80.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCDBF. Scotiabank increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CCL Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.83.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at $53.23 on Monday. CCL Industries has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $59.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average is $55.79.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

