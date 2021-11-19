Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 87.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 246,236 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHT opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $42.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 16.86%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

