Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.28% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.11.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $151.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.18. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $152.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $343,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total transaction of $276,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,529 shares of company stock worth $2,678,017. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after acquiring an additional 42,832 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth about $428,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 15.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.