ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Stake Lessened by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lessened its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 375.0% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 84.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 221.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.05 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 19.79%.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Profile

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS).

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.