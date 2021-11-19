Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the October 14th total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 33,228 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at about $11,688,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,200,000 after buying an additional 3,369,618 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,341,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after buying an additional 194,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

CD opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.50 and a beta of 3.25.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. Equities analysts expect that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.66.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

