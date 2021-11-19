China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
CNPPF opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. China Overseas Property has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.08.
About China Overseas Property
