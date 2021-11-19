China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

China Overseas Property (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CNPPF opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. China Overseas Property has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.08.

China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property management services. It operates through the following segments: Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business. The Property Management Services segment relates to the provision of property management services, such as security; repairs and maintenance; cleaning and garden landscape maintenance for residential communities including mixed-use properties; commercial properties; government properties; and construction sites.

