China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Short Interest Down 41.9% in October

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 947,700 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the October 14th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 812,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of LFC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.77. 345,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 9.05 and a quick ratio of 20.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $34.40 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that China Life Insurance will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

