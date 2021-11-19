China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

About China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG)

China DongSheng International, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of nutritional supplements, and beauty care and alternative health care products. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Jilin, China.

