Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.31 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $111.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $38.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day moving average of $89.31.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Children’s Place stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley upgraded Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.22.

