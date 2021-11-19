Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.31 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $111.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $38.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day moving average of $89.31.
In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PLCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley upgraded Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.22.
Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
