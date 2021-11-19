Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Chicago Rivet & Machine has decreased its dividend by 54.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of CVR opened at $26.65 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.04.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.92% of Chicago Rivet & Machine worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

