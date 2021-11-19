Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:CPK traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.10. 51,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.42. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $137.44.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $38,441.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 23.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

